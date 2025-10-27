Aaj News

Live

Afghan Refugees Repatriation | Pakistan Humanitarian Support | Chaman Border - Pakistan news

Afghan Refugees Repatriation | Pakistan Humanitarian Support | Chaman Border - Pakistan news
Published 27 Oct, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
Afghan Refugees Repatriation | Pakistan Humanitarian Support | Chaman Border - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین