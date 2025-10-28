Aaj News

Live

Punjab to File Cases Against Property Rentals to Illegal Afghans – Aaj news Pakistan

Punjab to File Cases Against Property Rentals to Illegal Afghans – Aaj news Pakistan
Published 28 Oct, 2025 04:00pm
ویڈیوز
Punjab to File Cases Against Property Rentals to Illegal Afghans – Aaj news Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین