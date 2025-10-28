Massive Corruption Scandal: Who Took Bribes from Ducky Bhai? – Aaj news Pakistan
Massive Corruption Scandal: Who Took Bribes from Ducky Bhai? – Aaj news Pakistan
مزید خبریں
4PM News Headlines | Good News For Gold Buyers | Major Decrease In Gold price Today | Gold Rates
Munim Zafar lashes out at government over E-Challan issue | Breaking News
Karachi Citizens Hit with Rs. 12.5 Million E-Challans in 6 Hours – Aaj news Pakistan
Karachi Citizens Be Alert | E-Challan System Begins – Aaj news Pakistan
In Trying to Understand Others, We Often Forget Ourselves - Aaj Pakistan
Tensions Rise at Pak-Afghan Border Amid Latest Clashes – Aaj news Pakistan
مقبول ترین