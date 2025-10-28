Aaj News

Live

Massive Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Karachi Airport – Aaj News Pakistan

Massive Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Karachi Airport – Aaj News Pakistan
Published 28 Oct, 2025 09:30pm
ویڈیوز
Massive Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Karachi Airport – Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین