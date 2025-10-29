US vice president upholds Gaza ceasefire - Aaj News Breaking
US vice president upholds Gaza ceasefire - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Closure | Fruit & Vegetable Prices Soar - Aaj news Pakistan
Sabtain Khan Court Hearing | Mines & Minerals Case Against Co-Accused - Aaj news Breaking
Court Verdict Against Imran Khan | Major Legal Decision Announced - Aaj News Breaking
Case Filed for Granting Shelter to Afghan Citizen | Legal Action Underway - Aaj News Breaking
Karachi Airport Suic*e Attack Case | Major Development Reported - Aaj News Breaking
Karachi e-Challan System Active | Thousands of Fines Issued So Far - Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین