Aaj News

Live

Khawaja Asif Issues Stern Warning to Taliban | Pakistan Security Alert - Aaj news

Khawaja Asif Issues Stern Warning to Taliban | Pakistan Security Alert - Aaj news
Published 29 Oct, 2025 02:30pm
ویڈیوز
Khawaja Asif Issues Stern Warning to Taliban | Pakistan Security Alert - Aaj news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین