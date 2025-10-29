Aaj News

Live

FIR to Be Filed Against Vehicles Without Number Plates in Karachi – Pakistan News

FIR to Be Filed Against Vehicles Without Number Plates in Karachi – Pakistan News
Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:00pm
ویڈیوز
FIR to Be Filed Against Vehicles Without Number Plates in Karachi – Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین