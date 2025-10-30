8AM News Headlines: President Trump orders US military to conduct nuclear testing immediately
8AM News Headlines: President Trump orders US military to conduct nuclear testing immediately
مزید خبریں
Putin boasts Poseidon weapon’s unmatched power amid Ukraine war progress - Aaj News Breaking
Trump directs U.S. Defense to start nuclear weapons tests amid rising tensions - Aaj News Breaking
Important meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi - Aaj News Breaking
New E-Challan System in Karachi: Are People Really Happy? - Aaj News Pakistan
Fake e-challan scam targets Karachi citizens, warns traffic police – Pakistan News
Seven Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, six soldiers martyred in Kurram – Pakistan News
مقبول ترین