Aaj News

Live

World reacts as Israel violates Gaza peace deal, global outrage intensifies - Aaj News Breaking

World reacts as Israel violates Gaza peace deal, global outrage intensifies - Aaj News Breaking
Published 30 Oct, 2025 11:30am
ویڈیوز
World reacts as Israel violates Gaza peace deal, global outrage intensifies - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین