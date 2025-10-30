Senate elections: Voting underway for key Senate seats - Aaj News Breaking
Senate elections: Voting underway for key Senate seats - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
Colorful social wedding event held as 10 couples get married - Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks Enter Fourth Round - Aaj News Breaking
Millions Spent but No Results: Environmental Department Fails to Control Smog - Aaj News Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto meets Interior Minister for key political discussions - Aaj News Breaking
Abandoned Karachi, deprived of basic facilities, who is responsible? - Awaz - Promo - Aaj News
Russian President Issues Threat to Pakistan - Aaj News Breaking
مقبول ترین