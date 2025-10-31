Aaj News

Live

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Formed | New Ministers Take Charge | KP Government Update - Pakistan News

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Formed | New Ministers Take Charge | KP Government Update - Pakistan News
Published 31 Oct, 2025 01:30am
ویڈیوز
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Formed | New Ministers Take Charge | KP Government Update - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین