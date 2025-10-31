Pakistan Afghanistan Agree on Ceasefire | Border Peace Talks Succeed - Aaj News
Pakistan Afghanistan Agree on Ceasefire | Border Peace Talks Succeed - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
Green Line Karachi | 3 Months Unpaid Salaries | News Insight with Amir Zia
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Formed | New Ministers Take Charge | KP Government Update - Pakistan News
Karachi e-Challan System | AI Traffic Cameras or Public Trouble? | Aaj Digital 2025
12AM Aaj News Headlines | Pakistan Agrees To Resume Talks With Afghanistan
Pakistan National eSports Policy 2025 | Gaming Careers | eSports Industry Growth | Aaj Digital 2025
“Not Democracy, It’s a Misunderstanding” | Political Commentary - News Insight with Amir Zia
مقبول ترین