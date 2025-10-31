Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad Fines Vary Drastically: Why Are Penalties Different for the Same Offense?

Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad Fines Vary Drastically: Why Are Penalties Different for the Same Offense?
Published 31 Oct, 2025 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad Fines Vary Drastically: Why Are Penalties Different for the Same Offense?
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین