New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Takes Oath; Sohail Afridi Shines as PTI Scores Major Victory

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Takes Oath; Sohail Afridi Shines as PTI Scores Major Victory
Published 31 Oct, 2025 05:30pm
ویڈیوز
New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Takes Oath; Sohail Afridi Shines as PTI Scores Major Victory
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین