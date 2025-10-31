Afghanistan Terrorist Hideouts | Global Security Threat | Counter terrorism Focus
Afghanistan Terrorist Hideouts | Global Security Threat | Counter terrorism Focus
مزید خبریں
Tarsul Exercise | Modi Government Military Aggression | India-Pakistan Tensions - DUS
TTP Leaders Killed | Taliban Return to Afghanistan Talks | Pakistan Security, Peace Talks - DUS
Peshawar Historical Mosques | Mughal Architecture | Mahabat Khan, Qasim Ali Khan, Ganj Ali Khan
11PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Conflict | Israel-Gaza War|Latest Updates | Middle East Tension
New Aircraft Destroyed | Trump Criticizes India Again | Defense, Aviation News - Pakistan news07
Keyword-focused headline: US Tariffs on India | Pakistan Exports Opportunity | Trade, Textiles, IT
مقبول ترین