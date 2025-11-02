Karachi: Incident of selling newborn to pay hospital expenses | Breaking News
Karachi: Incident of selling newborn to pay hospital expenses | Breaking News
مزید خبریں
7PM Aaj News Headlines | Bad News: Sudden Surge in Sugar Prices Across Pakistan | Sugar Prices Hike
Sugar Price Hike | Wholesale 190 PKR | Retail 210 PKR | Market Update - Pakistan news
Karachi E-Challan Update | Traffic Fines | Seatbelt & Helmet Violations | Traffic Police
Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals in Pakistan: 18 Landlords Arrested in Rawalpindi - Aaj News
Azad Kashmir Drought | Water Shortage | Air Pollution | Dry Winter - Pakistan news
Key Revelations from Arrested Terrorists in Karachi: Links to Target Killings, Foreign Orders
مقبول ترین