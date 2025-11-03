12PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Ceasefire Talk | Middle East | Khawaja Asif Warn Taliban

12PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Ceasefire Talk | Middle East | Khawaja Asif Warn Taliban
Published 03 Nov, 2025 01:00pm
ویڈیوز
12PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Ceasefire Talk | Middle East | Khawaja Asif Warn Taliban
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین