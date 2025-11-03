Lalian Sewerage Project | 73 Crore Investment | Incomplete After 9 Years | Health Risk
Lalian Sewerage Project | 73 Crore Investment | Incomplete After 9 Years | Health Risk
مزید خبریں
Punjab Weather Alert | Light Rain Nov 4-5 | Snow in Murree & Galiyat | PDMA Advisory - Pakistan news
7PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak India war 2.0 | DG ISPR big Statement | Pak Afghan Ceasefire Talk
27th Constitutional Amendment | Bilawal Bhutto Zardari | CEC Meeting | Parliamentary Update
KMC Meeting | E-Challan Resolution | Deputy Mayor Remarks | Opposition Response - Pakistan news
Lahore Court | Gambling App Case | Saad Rahman aka Ducky Bhai | NCCIA Charges - Pakistan news
Tharo Shah Town Committee | Waste Accumulation | Public Inconvenience | Urban Negligence
مقبول ترین