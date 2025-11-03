Karachi e-challan surge | 2,799 fines in 24 hrs | Traffic relief package - Pakistan news

Karachi e-challan surge | 2,799 fines in 24 hrs | Traffic relief package - Pakistan news
Published 03 Nov, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi e-challan surge | 2,799 fines in 24 hrs | Traffic relief package - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین