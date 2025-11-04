01PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Ceasfire Talk | Gaza Peace Deal | DGISPR Big Waring
01PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Ceasfire Talk | Gaza Peace Deal | DGISPR Big Waring
مزید خبریں
Government Issues Notification to Close Markets by 10 PM Nationwide - Aaj News Breaking
Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday Begin Across Pakistan - Aaj News Breaking
Supreme Court | Maintenance Case | Chief Justice Order | Non-Payment of Nafaqa – Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference Continues with Global Participation - Aaj News
Imran Khan’s X Accounts Suspended? Major Decision from the Court - Aaj News Breaking
🔴LIVE: President Zardari | Doha Conference | UN Social Development Summit | Global Cooperation
مقبول ترین