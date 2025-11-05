6PM Aaj News Headlines | Cylinder Blast in Karachi | Pak Afghan Ceasefire Talk | Pak Afghan Conflict
مزید خبریں
7PM Aaj News Headlines | 27th Constitutional Amendment: Govt’s Big Decision | Pak Afghan conflict
PTI Parliamentary Party Approves CM Meeting with Imran Khan | Pakistan News | Breaking News
Women Weaving Fishing Nets Steal the Spotlight at Karachi Expo International Maritime Exhibition
Pakistan Witnesses Year’s Largest Supermoon - Aaj News Pakistan
Two Transporters Kidnapped from Karachi Rescued from Balochistan - Aaj News Pakistan
Karachi Shooting in Musharraf Colony Kills One – Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین