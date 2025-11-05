Over 250,000 Fake ID Cards Blocked Automatically; Majority Belong to Afghan Nationals - Aaj News

Over 250,000 Fake ID Cards Blocked Automatically; Majority Belong to Afghan Nationals - Aaj News
Published 05 Nov, 2025 07:30pm
ویڈیوز
Over 250,000 Fake ID Cards Blocked Automatically; Majority Belong to Afghan Nationals - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین