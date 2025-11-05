KP CM Sohail Afridi | PTI Founder Meeting | Parliamentary Resolution - Pakistan news

KP CM Sohail Afridi | PTI Founder Meeting | Parliamentary Resolution - Pakistan news
Published 05 Nov, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
KP CM Sohail Afridi | PTI Founder Meeting | Parliamentary Resolution - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین