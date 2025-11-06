When and How Will the 27th Constitutional Amendment Happen? Govt Plans Revealed - Aaj News Breaking

When and How Will the 27th Constitutional Amendment Happen? Govt Plans Revealed - Aaj News Breaking
Published 06 Nov, 2025 10:00am
ویڈیوز
When and How Will the 27th Constitutional Amendment Happen? Govt Plans Revealed - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین