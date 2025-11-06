Why are multinational companies not seeing business benefits in Pakistan? What are the reasons?
Why are multinational companies not seeing business benefits in Pakistan? What are the reasons?
مزید خبریں
Traditional Dowry Trunks Losing Popularity as Modern Wardrobes Take Over - Pakistan news
Karachi suffers from the worst transport problems! - Aaj Pakistan with Sidra Iqbal
11AM News Headlines: Pak-Afghan Talks | Pakistan Sends Clear Message | Afghanistan Peace Updates
PIA Lahore-Jeddah Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike - Pakistan news
Dry Weather Expected in Most Areas, Snowfall Continues in Mountains - Pakistan news
Thousands Protest Against Trump on 1-Year Anniversary in Washington - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین