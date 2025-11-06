2PM News Headlines: 27th Constitutional Amendment | Senate Approval | Pakistan Parliament Update
مزید خبریں
4PM News Headlines: Major Development in Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks from Istanbul - Aaj News
Balochistan Government Fails to Provide Relief | Quetta Roads in Poor Condition
Lahore Power Outages | Technical Faults Cause Long Blackouts | Aaj Pakistan News
PPP Orders Parliamentarians Not to Leave for Islamabad - Pakistan News Breaking
Karachi Court | Dumper Accident Case | Liyaqat Mahsood Bail Extended till Nov 10 - Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan Maritime Exhibition | 76 Billion Rupees MOU Signed - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین