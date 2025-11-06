Pakistan Unveils “Safra” Anti-Drone Gun at Maritime Expo - Pakistan News

Pakistan Unveils “Safra” Anti-Drone Gun at Maritime Expo - Pakistan News
Published 06 Nov, 2025 08:30pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Unveils “Safra” Anti-Drone Gun at Maritime Expo - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین