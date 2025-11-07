Federal vs Provinces: Debate Intensifies Over 27th Amendment - News Insight with Amir Zia - EP#278
Federal vs Provinces: Debate Intensifies Over 27th Amendment - News Insight with Amir Zia - EP#278
مزید خبریں
🔴LIVE 27th Constitutional Amendment | PP Leader Bilawal Bhutto Important Media Talk
12AM Aaj News Headlines | Pakistan & Afghanistan War Update | Another Attack | Pak Afghan Ceasefire
27th Amendment | Brewing for 7 Months | Pakistan Political Update - Pakistan news
Article 243 | No Room for Debate | Pakistan Legal & Political Update - Pakistan news
Structural Change Incoming | No Delay in Response Tolerated | Pakistan Political Alert
27th Amendment: Government’s Number Game in Focus | Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Big Statement
مقبول ترین