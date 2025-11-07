8AM News Headlines: Ceasefire violation from Afghanistan | Pak Afg War | Latest Update

8AM News Headlines: Ceasefire violation from Afghanistan | Pak Afg War | Latest Update
Published 07 Nov, 2025 09:30am
ویڈیوز
8AM News Headlines: Ceasefire violation from Afghanistan | Pak Afg War | Latest Update
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین