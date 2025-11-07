9AM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Peace Talk | Pak Afghan Ceasefire | Afghanistan breaches truce

9AM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Peace Talk | Pak Afghan Ceasefire | Afghanistan breaches truce
Published 07 Nov, 2025 10:00am
ویڈیوز
9AM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Peace Talk | Pak Afghan Ceasefire | Afghanistan breaches truce
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین