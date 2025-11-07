Senate Postpones Presentation of 27th Constitutional Amendment - Aaj News Breaking
Senate Postpones Presentation of 27th Constitutional Amendment - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
Shaukat Ali Khan’s Inspiring Journey from GB to Global Recognition - Aaj Pakistan with Sidra Iqbal
Major Operation Launched Against Drug Traffickers in Pakistan - Aaj News Breaking
Powerful explosion in Lahore Model Town - Aaj News Breaking
Armed Clash Erupts in Rawanti Katcha Sindh - Aaj News Breaking
Rangers action, 2 suspects arrested - Aaj News Breaking
Pakistan and India Face Off in Hong Kong Super Sixes - Aaj News Breaking
مقبول ترین