10PM Aaj News Headlines | 27th Constitutional Amendments | Pak Afghan Peace Talk
11PM Aaj News Headlines | Pakistan Afghanistan Conflict | Latest Update | 27th Amendment of Pakistan
Political Pressure or Real Reform? 27th Amendment Debate - DUS With Imran Sultan
Karachi Zoo Mismanagement | Animal Neglect & Poor Care Exposed in Court Report - Pakistan news
Traffic Fines Increased in Lahore & Karachi | Heavy Penalties for Violations | New Rules - Aaj News
PM Considers Article 140A in 27th Amendment | Mustafa Kamal on Provincial Powers - Pakistan news
Federal Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow | 27th Amendment Review | PM Shehbaz via Video Link - Pakistan news
