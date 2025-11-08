27th Amendment Approved: Military, Judiciary Reforms and Lifetime Field Marshal Post – Pakistan News

27th Amendment Approved: Military, Judiciary Reforms and Lifetime Field Marshal Post – Pakistan News
Published 08 Nov, 2025 02:00pm
ویڈیوز
27th Amendment Approved: Military, Judiciary Reforms and Lifetime Field Marshal Post – Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین