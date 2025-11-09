Irrefutable Evidence of Terrorism from Afghanistan Surfaces in Pakistan - Pakistan news

Irrefutable Evidence of Terrorism from Afghanistan Surfaces in Pakistan - Pakistan news
Published 09 Nov, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Irrefutable Evidence of Terrorism from Afghanistan Surfaces in Pakistan - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین