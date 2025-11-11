27th Amendment passed: Why did the government rush it?
27th Amendment passed: Why did the government rush it?
مزید خبریں
12AM Aaj News Headlines | 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill | Terrorists attack Wana Cadet College
27th Constitutional Amendment passes Senate with overwhelming majority -News Insight with Amir Zia
27th Amendment passed; Opposition raises concerns, Ali Zafar speaks |Say’s Barrister Ali Zafar
27th Amendment Passed |What Zia and Musharraf Could Not, Shehbaz Has Done |Say’s Barrister Ali Zafar
27th Amendment Passed, Opposition Questions Government’s Urgency | Amir Zia Analysis
11PM Aaj News Headlines | Forces In Action| PTI Resigned | 27th Constitutional Amendments
مقبول ترین