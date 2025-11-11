PTI Senator Saifullah Abro resigns after voting for amendment - Aaj News Breaking

PTI Senator Saifullah Abro resigns after voting for amendment - Aaj News Breaking
Published 11 Nov, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
PTI Senator Saifullah Abro resigns after voting for amendment - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین