Afghanistan halts trade with Pakistan, escalating economic tensions - News Insight with Amir Zia

Afghanistan halts trade with Pakistan, escalating economic tensions - News Insight with Amir Zia
Published 13 Nov, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
Afghanistan halts trade with Pakistan, escalating economic tensions - News Insight with Amir Zia
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین