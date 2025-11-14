9AM Aaj News Headlines:New Chief Justice Ameen Takes Oath as Judges Question 27th Amendment
9AM Aaj News Headlines:New Chief Justice Ameen Takes Oath as Judges Question 27th Amendment
مزید خبریں
Senate Approves Army Act Amendment Bill in Pakistan – Aaj News Pakistan
Senate to Hear Army Act Amendment Bill, Defense Minister to Present – Aaj News Pakistan
Lawyers Protest 27th Amendment, Call Black Day, Strike – Aaj News Pakistan
FIA arrests 4 suspects, including 2 bank employees, in multi-million financial fraud case - Aaj news
Justice Musarrat Hilali Declines to Join Federal Constitutional Court – Aaj News Pakistan
Pakistan Steel Mills Protest | Forced Dismissals | Police Case Names 8-Month-Old - Aaj news Breaking
مقبول ترین