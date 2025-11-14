”Pakistan will not negotiate with any terrorist organization“ - Aaj News Breaking
"Pakistan will not negotiate with any terrorist organization" - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
12AM News Headlines: Afghanistan on alert! Pakistan’s blunt announcement | Pak Afg War Latest Update
One person d**d after being shot at Nipa Bridge in Karachi - Aaj News Breaking
Gwadar Oman Ferry Service | Pakistan Oman MoU | Maritime News | Travel Update - Pakistan news
Pakistan Cricket Win | Sri Lanka Friendly Match | Mohsin Naqvi Message | PCB Update - Pakistan news
11PM News Headlines : Pakistan Sweeps Sri Lanka to Seal Thrilling ODI Series Victory
Bus Accident | Tragic Incident | Road Safety Alert | Breaking News - News Headquarter NHQ
مقبول ترین