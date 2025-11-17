King Abdullah of Jordan Honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan – Pakistan News

King Abdullah of Jordan Honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan – Pakistan News
Published 17 Nov, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
King Abdullah of Jordan Honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan – Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین