Sarfaraz returns to field, seen in action - Aaj News Breaking
Sarfaraz returns to field, seen in action - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
Suspect escapes from police custody - Aaj News Breaking
Federal Constitutional Court delivers first major verdict - Aaj News Breaking
Serious crime statistics revealed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Aaj News Breaking
Pakistan participates in major Moscow meeting - Aaj News Breaking
Prime Minister nominee resigns from post - Aaj News Breaking
Death sentence for Hasina Wajed? High alert declared : 11AM News Headlines (17 Nov 2025)
مقبول ترین