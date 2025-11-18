Gaza Plan Update | Palestinian Groups Reject UN Proposal | Rights Concerns Raised

Gaza Plan Update | Palestinian Groups Reject UN Proposal | Rights Concerns Raised
Published 18 Nov, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
Gaza Plan Update | Palestinian Groups Reject UN Proposal | Rights Concerns Raised
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین