Pakistan-Afghanistan Tension | Trade Halt | Thousands of Trucks Stuck | News Insight with Amir Zia

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tension | Trade Halt | Thousands of Trucks Stuck | News Insight with Amir Zia
Published 19 Nov, 2025 01:00am
ویڈیوز
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tension | Trade Halt | Thousands of Trucks Stuck | News Insight with Amir Zia
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین