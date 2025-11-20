Quetta Inflation Surge | Prices Out of Control | Pakistan Economy Update - Aaj News Breaking

Quetta Inflation Surge | Prices Out of Control | Pakistan Economy Update - Aaj News Breaking
Published 20 Nov, 2025 12:30pm
ویڈیوز
Quetta Inflation Surge | Prices Out of Control | Pakistan Economy Update - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین