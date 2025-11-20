Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Visits Brussels | Pakistan Foreign Relations Update - Aaj News Breaking
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Visits Brussels | Pakistan Foreign Relations Update - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
FIA arrests human trafficking suspect in Lahore; multiple cases registered - Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan Airspace Closure | Air India Suffers ₹4000 Crore Loss | Aviation News - Aaj News Breaking
Winter Gas Load Shedding | Energy Crisis Pakistan | Power & Gas Shortage Alert
US Backs Russia–Ukraine Peace Plan Approval – Aaj News Breaking
Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian flights until December 23
Dumper Arson Case , Afaq Ahmed Acquitted – Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین