Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Security Ops | 23 India-Backed Militants Neutralized | Pakistan News - Aaj News

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Security Ops | 23 India-Backed Militants Neutralized | Pakistan News - Aaj News
Published 20 Nov, 2025 02:30pm
ویڈیوز
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Security Ops | 23 India-Backed Militants Neutralized | Pakistan News - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین