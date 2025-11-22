14th South Asian Games | Pakistan Hosts | Prime Minister in Action
14th South Asian Games | Pakistan Hosts | Prime Minister in Action
مزید خبریں
Gold Import | Export Ban Lifted | Pakistan News
Pakistan By-Elections | Punjab KP Polls | NA PP Contests Tomorrow | Aaj News Breaking
Lahore High Court | Ahmed Bachar | Ahmed Chatha Disqualification Appeal
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Terrorist Strike | 17 Militants Neutralized
Bannu Police Avert Major Terrori*t Attack | Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes 12PM Headlines (22 NOV 2025)
Illegal Traffic Fines | Karachi Issues | No Accountability #shorts
مقبول ترین