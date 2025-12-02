Afghanistan Medicine Shortage | Pakistan Pharma Exports Halted | Humanitarian Crisis - Aaj News
Afghanistan Medicine Shortage | Pakistan Pharma Exports Halted | Humanitarian Crisis - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
🛑 Live : National Assembly Live Session 2025 | Aaj News
🛑 Live : National Assembly Live Session 2025 | Aaj News
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab | Resignation Question Sparks Anger | Sewer Safety Updates - Aaj News
Rawalpindi Adiala Jail | Imran Khan Meeting | Markets & Schools Closed - Aaj Pakistan News
Newborn Abduction | Father Attempted Sale | Police Rescue in Lahore - Aaj Pakistan News
Karachi Ibrahim Tragedy | Protest Against Mayor | Traffic Disruption - Aaj News Breaking
مقبول ترین