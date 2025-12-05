Punjab Cleanliness Zero Tolerance | Lahore Tightens Action on Littering | Fines Imposed - Aaj News
Punjab Cleanliness Zero Tolerance | Lahore Tightens Action on Littering | Fines Imposed - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
IMF Gore Report Criticizes Pakistan Government | Called a Charge Sheet - Aaj Pakistan News
Smog Reduction Efforts in Lahore | 776 Vehicles Fined, 352 Detained - Aaj Pakistan News
Balochistan Launches Early Warning System | Reduces School Dropout | Education Boost - Aaj News
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Seasonal Illnesses and Foggy Conditions - Aaj Pakistan News
Lahore CCD Operation Conducted in Harbanspura | Law Enforcement Action - Aaj News Breaking
NCCIA Raids Illegal Call Center | 5 Arrested, Devices Seized - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین