China Pledges $100M Aid to Palestine | Abbas Welcomes Support | International Cooperation - Aaj News

China Pledges $100M Aid to Palestine | Abbas Welcomes Support | International Cooperation - Aaj News
Published 05 Dec, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
China Pledges $100M Aid to Palestine | Abbas Welcomes Support | International Cooperation - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین